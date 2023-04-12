WHJE makes plans for transition to next year’s management, broadcasts spring sports

Tsion Daniel
April 12, 2023
As the end of the school year nears, WHJE is making plans for a smooth transition from this year’s team of managers to next year’s team.
Bethany Ducat, blog manager and senior, said she has several responsibilities in order to ensure next year’s managers are prepared.
“We have just concluded our manager interviews for next year and so we have picked out all of the managers that will be filling the positions for next year,” Ducat said. “We are doing something new where all the present managers have to basically give an outline of all the responsibilities of their position and hand those over to the future managers.”
Looking towards the upcoming school year, WHJE adviser Dominic James said there are several factors with staff members that next year’s managers should take into consideration.
“It’s important to kind of make sure that everybody’s on the same page. And that the summer vacation has been a long time. And for some (members) they’ve forgotten how to do basic things as well. So we have kind of done an induction, getting people to do live shows to maybe do a podcast for the first time to do some production work,” James said. “And for everybody else, many of the students are doing new shows for the first time, so they’ve got to find new partners to work with (and) come up with new ideas for the show. They have to almost start from the beginning, many of them.”
0
Related Posts:
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Athlete Spotlight: Chloe de Leon, varsity wrestler and junior, discusses playing rugby and wrestling Athlete Spotlight: Chloe de Leon, varsity wrestler and junior, discusses playing rugby and wrestling How did you start playing rugby? I’ve always been really drawn to contact sports through my life. I used to do taekwondo and jiu jitsu. I've…
- Students, CCRC counselors explore premise of part-time jobs for students, finding pros, cons Junior Sam Hankins works at Flix Brewhouse, a theater and restaurant. He said the experience of working at a part-time job has helped him in other areas. “I run people's food, I make drinks sometimes and I clean the theaters.…
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- The Ramadan Diaries: Week 2 [MUSE] Ramadan Day 8 (March 30, 2023): One week of Ramadan has officially passed. This month is going by so quickly. Every year, when Ramadan ends, I always feel sad that the holy month has passed by. Sometimes, I feel like…
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…