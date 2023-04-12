WHJE makes plans for transition to next year’s management, broadcasts spring sports

Bethany Ducat, blog manager and senior, poses for a photo with other WHJE members at the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters (IASB) state competition (PHOTO//BETHANY DUCAT).

As the end of the school year nears, WHJE is making plans for a smooth transition from this year’s team of managers to next year’s team.

Bethany Ducat, blog manager and senior, said she has several responsibilities in order to ensure next year’s managers are prepared.

“We have just concluded our manager interviews for next year and so we have picked out all of the managers that will be filling the positions for next year,” Ducat said. “We are doing something new where all the present managers have to basically give an outline of all the responsibilities of their position and hand those over to the future managers.”

Looking towards the upcoming school year, WHJE adviser Dominic James said there are several factors with staff members that next year’s managers should take into consideration.

“It’s important to kind of make sure that everybody’s on the same page. And that the summer vacation has been a long time. And for some (members) they’ve forgotten how to do basic things as well. So we have kind of done an induction, getting people to do live shows to maybe do a podcast for the first time to do some production work,” James said. “And for everybody else, many of the students are doing new shows for the first time, so they’ve got to find new partners to work with (and) come up with new ideas for the show. They have to almost start from the beginning, many of them.”