A5 to decorate posters for AAPI month for their next meeting on April 19

According to Chenyao Liu, A5 president and senior, A5 will be having their next meeting on April 19.
Liu said, “We’ll be decorating posters to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month, which will be ongoing starting in May, and we will be recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the United States.”
A5 co-sponsor Casey Danubio said the meeting will be held in Media Classrooms 3 and 4. Additionally, A5IAFEST preparations are still underway as April 29 is the confirmed date of the event.
Danubio said, “Anyone is welcome, and we encourage students to attend to experience the variety of cultures all in one area.”
0
Related Posts:
- Student, parent, oncology social worker share experiences with cancer “I have cancer” are three words senior Tara Corra never expected to hear from her mother. Tara said the first sign of cancer appeared when she was at her grandfather’s home. She said, “My mom was laying down, and I…
- Club Spotlight: Black Student Alliance James Ziegler, Black Student Alliance (BSA) sponsor When and where are club meetings? We meet every other Thursday after school from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. or so. We either meet in Room E219 or sometimes in the multimedia lab in…
- Students, media specialist debate banning books in schools Senior Shannon Larkey said she was reading a book for her English class when the teacher asked students to pass the book to the front of the classroom. Larkey said, “We were reading Homegoing last year in English. It follows…
- Students, teacher weigh positives, negatives of high school relationships Junior Will Strines sat in his honors chemistry class last year taking notes until a girl caught his eye. He said she seemed cool, so he started getting to know her over Snapchat. Little did Strines know, taking notes wouldn’t…
- As Supreme Court considers case to ban affirmative action in college admissions, CHS students could face significant… Legal experts predict that race-conscious college admissions will meet an untimely fate after hearing recent oral arguments in the Supreme Court (SCOTUS). Its conservative majority will make a ruling this summer that could end a decades-long precedent of affirmative action…
- Traditional games help students learn about, connect with culture When senior Arthur Yeh was younger, he often visited his family in Taiwan. “(My family) has a really nice temple, which my grandmother runs,” he said. “Whenever we went to Taiwan, we just stay in the temple where it’s hot,…