A5 to decorate posters for AAPI month for their next meeting on April 19

A5 members play Asian American Women trivia at their last meeting. Liu said that in their upcoming meeting, A5 members will be decorating posters for AAPI month.

According to Chenyao Liu, A5 president and senior, A5 will be having their next meeting on April 19.

Liu said, “We’ll be decorating posters to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Month, which will be ongoing starting in May, and we will be recognizing the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the United States.”

A5 co-sponsor Casey Danubio said the meeting will be held in Media Classrooms 3 and 4. Additionally, A5IAFEST preparations are still underway as April 29 is the confirmed date of the event.

Danubio said, “Anyone is welcome, and we encourage students to attend to experience the variety of cultures all in one area.”