CHS to bring “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to the stage

The production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” marks the first full-scale musical CHS has mounted since 2019. Involving almost 200 students, the musical is set for May 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Additionally, performances are held on May 13 at 2 and 7 p.m. at the high school auditorium.

“The Hunchback of Notre Dame” centers on Esmeralda, condemned as a witch by archdeacon Claude Frollo, who has an unquenchable desire for her. Quasimodo, the deformed bell ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral, falls in love with Esmeralda and seeks to save her by hiding her in the cathedral’s tower. According to director Kyle Barker, they chose “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” to celebrate the auditorium after the newest renovations.

Barker said, “We wanted something that was going to be relatively large and massive to celebrate being back in the auditorium that’s been newly renovated…We just felt like (this musical) would match the personality of this crop of freshmen through seniors.”

Senior Ethan Sanchez, who plays Frollo, said they bought a professional set for the musical.

“We have a really big, extravagant set that we got from the original cast who did (the musical),” Sanchez said. “There are big bells and stairs; it’s just very grandeur like (how) the original cathedral was supposed to be. We did a lot of rehearsals without that for a while because of how long it took (for the set) to get here.”

Additionally, Barker said students have grown from the experience.

“There are many different elements in (the musical),” Barker said. “We’ve got classical, we’ve got opera, there’s three different languages being sung: English, Latin and Romani language. And so to try and put all of that together and teach all of that in a way that they can perform it well, where half the cast can memorize it has been challenging and different. But they’ve grown so much with it and taken it really far so I’m excited for what it’s going to be.”

For senior Ava Roan, who plays Esmeralda, the musical has taught her more about kindness.

Roan said, “In general, the show just taught me a lot about treating others the way that you want to be treated despite what we think of them. It’s a very important message and it’s really human.”

Senior Micah Phillips, who plays Quasimodo, said the musical had enhanced his acting skills.

“I think the musical has brought me a new perspective on what to do when I’m preparing to become a new character,” Phillips said. “Because with the other characters that I’ve been, you can relate to them on a lot of levels, but this one is just so different that I kind of felt like I spent a lot of time unlearning a lot of social norms that happen on a day-to-day basis because I’m playing this character who has never experienced anything like that. So I think it just has given me a new perspective on how to prepare for a role just starting from square one.”

Barker said his favorite part was seeing all the elements come together.

“Seeing the students and their visions start to come alive and starting to incorporate more of themselves in it has been amazing. And to watch them grow through this whole process, to watch them grow as actors, as musicians, as performers, and most importantly, as people, that has probably been the biggest source of pride for me,” Barker said.

Overall, Roan said, “It’s a roller coaster of a show. There’s a lot that happens, there’s love and heartbreak and fight sequences and cool technology. It’s an important fun show that I think everyone will enjoy in some capacity or another.”

Students may buy tickets and find seats here. To receive a balcony seat for $5, use the student promo code: STUDENT50.