FCCLA members to focus on unique community service, explore family consumer science topics within meetings

Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
TRENDING STORIES
1
Review: Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie, departure from original show [MUSE]

Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]

2

Students should wear more comfortable clothes to school

3
The women’s cross country teams run against many schools in the John Cleland Invite. Coach Ellington said he is proud of how far the girls have come in just a few weeks. (Source: carmelgreyhoundsxc)

Women’s cross-country team to compete at Brown County High School

4
Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

Carmel High School updates reassessment policy

5
Review: Next in Fashion season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

Review: "Next in Fashion" season two survives changes, becomes a valuable pop culture artifact [MUSE]

More in Beats
Rising Stars members freshman Monroe Melton and senior Bailey Oehler perform in an improv game during a meeting. The club frequently plays similar games to warm up, and Rising Stars leaders said that by upping the meetings to two per month, the club can help members get to know one another better and contribute to a sense of community. “Knowing that theater, though it is an art elective, it’s also a really great community and a fun thing to do,” Malerbi said.
Rising Stars leaders share new ambitions for the club
Varsity players go against Zionsville on Sept. 6. The team beat Zionsville 3-0.
Volleyball team prepares to play McCutcheon on Oct. 3
More in Online Only
October 2023 News Briefs
October 2023 News Briefs
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters on operating referendum for election in November
More in Recent Updates
DECA to limit group sizes to two, papers compete at districts
The big questions tournament for beginners took place on Sept. 30. Those who placed in the top were given certificates after the tournament.
Speech and Debate team prepares for first meet on Oct. 14

FCCLA members to focus on unique community service, explore family consumer science topics within meetings

Anthony Pho
October 3, 2023

The members of the Family, Career & Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) plan to focus on community service and learn family consumer science topics in their meetings this semester. According to Mallorey Cheslock, FCCLA president and senior, the FCCLA provides opportunities to do unique forms of community service.

“We’re thinking a lot about community service through state national programs,” Cheslock said. “We’ve partnered with the Hope Center to help create rooms for families who are victims of sex trafficking. Our job is to fundraise, and we plan to do that through making and selling friendship bracelets.”

In addition to community service, the members of the FCCLA are already looking towards competitions next semester within their weekly Thursday meetings in B175.

Cheslock said, “Every meeting looks different but we always have snacks and food for our members. We usually complete a national program and talk about what we might want to do for State next semester.”

FCCLA competitions are another distinct form of participation in community service. According to FCCLA co-adviser Faith Dalton, all FCCLA competitions allow students to independently explore a topic of their own choice under the family consumer science umbrella.

“(FCCLA) is a career-technical national organization that is all about empowering students who are interested in bettering their families, their careers or their communities,” Dalton said.

0

Related Posts:
Leave a Comment
HiLite • © 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All HiLite Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *