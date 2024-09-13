Greyhound Connections members, leadership discuss success of the beginning of the new year

As the new school year starts, Greyhound Connections is tasked with helping new students to this school—who aren’t freshmen—adjust to being a greyhound. Senior Evelina Rubchinsky, member of Greyhound Connections, said they have gotten off to a good start.

“Our major event is during Orientation Week where we give a tour to new students and help their parents as well,” Rubchinsky said. “It was a large success. We had many students and parents attend and it really helped new students get acclimated to the school.”

Junior Cora Shea, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said she agreed and said even though school has just started, Greyhound Connections has still been impactful.

“I think the rest of the members and I have done well guiding our new students, especially on the first day of school,” Shea said. “Things can be hectic and stressful, especially since we are new to all our classes too, not just the new student. I think we’ve also been successful in breaking the ice between each person in the club and creating a supportive environment, even though we are all very different types of people. The year has just started, and I think that with time, there will be many more successes to come.”

Senior Erin Suhy, co-president of Greyhound Connections, said she agreed with Shea and said because of that success, they were able to overcome one of the most significant obstacles in the process.

“A main obstacle we overcome each year is breaking the barrier between us and our new students,” Suhy said. “Initial connections aren’t always easy to make, and it take time to feel genuine, but over time we all see improvement with each visiting session. It is rewarding to see our new students get comfortable here at CHS.”

Suhy said visits with the new students were the primary focus for Greyhound Connections right now.

“We just completed our first round visits with out new students,” Suhy said. ”We are continuing our team bonding before the next visiting session, so we can work together more cohesively the next time around.”

Shea said she agreed with Suhy.

“Right now, we don’t have any big projects; we are just carrying out weekly or monthly tasks of visiting and helping new students at (this school),” Shea said. ”We are also participating in bonding throughout SSRT to help us feel more comfortable together and to establish a close family.”

Shea said as Greyhound Connections progresses, she has her own goal to help Greyhound Connections as the president.

“As a president, one of my goals is to connect with every person in greyhound connections and be a friend to everyone,” Shea said. “Another goal is to be an awesome host/tour guide for the new students that come into the program and to be organized and on top of anything they may need.”