Theater students, teachers weigh the benefits of joining theater

  • CHS HOMECOMING PEP RALLY AND PARADE ON SEPT. 20
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION ONLINE PACEMAKER FINALIST
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED THE HOOSIER STAR WINNER FOR NEWS SITE
  • HILITE NEWS HAS BEEN NAMED A COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION GOLD CROWN WINNER
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Emma Hu and Asini Jayarapu
Black Student Alliance president, student, teacher discuss importance of educating students about the civil rights movement
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Student photographers, professional photographer reflect on impact of creative hobby, business management
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Students, counselor, delve into impacts of heightened academic competition, encourage students to follow their own passions
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Humane society worker, teacher, students deliberate “correct” answer to growing question of adopting versus shopping
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
Pageant titleholder, model, teacher, postdoctoral fellow reflect on Black is Beautiful movement, beauty standards, culture
National Photography Month
National Photography Month
A New Frontier in Space Travel
A New Frontier in Space Travel
The Month of Math
The Month of Math
Solar Sensation
Solar Sensation
Once Upon A Tale...
Once Upon A Tale…
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
The cell phone ban is both helpful and detrimental to students
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Graphic Perspective: Resume Building
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Kamala Harris’ ‘brat’ campaign is a stroke of modern genius
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon "It Ends With Us"?
Is it the end for cultural phenomenon “It Ends With Us”?
Places on Main Tier List
Places on Main Tier List
CHS alumna Ella Flores, alumni Will Swigart, alumna Deedee Nwafo and alumni Gavin Stewart during the fall play “Puffs.” The play was shown in November during the 2023-2024 school year. Submitted by: the club.
Theater students, teachers weigh the benefits of joining theater
Allyson Cooksey's B2 AP Human Geography class takes notes over the latest textbook reading on Sept. 3, 2024. The class recently finished taking their Asia map quiz and are now reviewing their most recent assignment.
Students, assistant principal consider new attendance policy, incentives
Students come to the Sept. 8th callout meeting for Key Club. Ivy Wei, Key Club member and junior, said her favorite part of Key Club was the ability to serve her community.
Carmel Key Club starts the year with a callout on Sept. 8th
Sophomore Edward Chen solves problems for the USAMTS competition. “I have not competed in this competition in the past because I took the AMC instead. These are some pretty good proof problems,” he said. Chen worked with friends to solve math problems.
Math Club to compete in the USAMTS and other competitions
Superintendent Michael Beresford poses with his service dog on Sept. 12. Beresford said it's important to research the candidates for the school board race.
Carmel Clay Schools to inform voters of school board election
Freshman Sofia Ludington-Barquet rides atop a camel on her way to the Great Pyramids at Giza on Monday, May 29, 2023. “To touch, feel, smell---and just be there---was so much better than looking at the magazine that I had looked at all my life. It truly was incredible,” said Ludington-Barquet. (Submitted Photo: Sofia Ludington Barquet)
International travel provides students, teachers diverse views and experiences
Junior Gaia Shields places her phone in a cell phone pocket at the start of class on Sep. 16, following the newly passed policy banning phone use during instruction. The change is intended to reduce distractions and boost classroom engagement.
Cell phone restrictions redefines engagement, interactions in school
Students learn about new clubs at the Freshman Club Fair on August 22nd. Sophomore Rajeev Singh said the activities fair was a great way to connect with students and get them to join various clubs.
Freshmen transitioning into CHS eased by implemented measures, alleviates stress
Junior Manvi Musunuru studies in class with her glasses on Aug 8. Musunuru wore glasses due to difficulty seeing the board in the class. Musunuru said it helped her greatly in classes.
Students, optometrist experience more vision problems due to increased screen time
On Aug. 10, Junior Jessica Xie focuses on editing a piece of writing submitted to the literary magazine, the Breakbread Literacy Project, where she interns. Xie said she is grateful that her internship allows her to see what writing is like from a publishing standpoint.
High school internships provide students unique experiences
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles deserves bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn't deserve bronze
Opposing Column: Jordan Chiles doesn’t deserve bronze
Members of the Carmel football team face off against Homestead on Aug. 23 at home. Anthony Coellner, quarterback and junior, said the team has continued to improve since the beginning of the season.
Carmel football to face Brebeuf on Sept. 20
On Aug. 23, the CHS varsity football team has their first game of the season at home. As the hounds lead the game going into the fourth quarter, the coaches help them stay focused while victory is in sight.
Football players, coach discuss impact of first game on season
Senior Alex Shackell swims in an Olympic race in August 2024. Shackell said, “There’s always going to be nerves and stuff but I tried to remain pretty calm and I knew I was ready for the race.” (Submitted Photo: Alex Shackell)
Athlete Spotlight: Alex Shackell on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
Senior Ella Williams dance competively at many different competitions. In response to "Dance Moms", Williams said, "It's not exactly accurate, like 100% to actual competitive dance. You're not performing new dances every single week." (Submitted Photo: Ella Williams)
Amidst Dance Moms revival, dancers and counselor weigh in on the representation of dance culture in the media
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Amid rising popularity of ‘Love Island USA,’ conversations regarding online protection of influencers more important than ever [opinion]
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Family vlogger controversy, need for content reform [opinion]
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on "Cinderella" experience
Q&A with Prince Topher and pit violist on “Cinderella” experience
Senior Edna Efuntoye poses in her military uniform after camp. "I feel that I grew a lot stronger from camp," she said. "I'm glad I didn't let other people stop me from joining." (Submitted photo: Edna Efuntoye)
Q&A with senior Edna Efuntoye on military camp experience
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Students, assistant principal consider benefits, flaws of A.C.E week
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Q&A with junior Sriyesh Sirineni on DECA competitions
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
Q&A with sophomores Luke Boyce, Hannah Sevening on Theater, competing at the Thespian State Conference
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: Senior Advice
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: National Cinema Day
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite season and why?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: What are you bringing to your dorm room?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Humans of CHS: Who is your favorite teacher and why?
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: April 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: March 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: February 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Month In Review: January 2024
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Semester in Review: Fall 2023
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
Keeping up with Carmel EP 1: Homecoming themes, reality shows, and how to apply for college
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 2: Nov. 6 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
HiLite of the Week EP 1: Oct. 1 Weekly News Roundup
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 17
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 12
Connections: September 3
Connections: September 3
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 27
Connections: August 13
Connections: August 13
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: September 9
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: August 12
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 1
Crossword: April 1
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 13
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: September 10
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 28
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 20
Mini Crossword: August 12
Mini Crossword: August 12
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 16
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: September 5
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 30
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 23
Wordle: August 16
Wordle: August 16
Crossword: September 20
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 19
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: September 18
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 22
Word Search: August 14
Word Search: August 14
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album "The Tortured Poets Department" is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” is not her best work but is still a brilliant album [MUSE]
Review: "Challengers" does it all [MUSE]
Review: “Challengers” does it all [MUSE]
Review: "A House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: “A House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas was a disappointing read [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: Conan Gray’s new album, “Found Heaven”, is a refreshing twist on modern music [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review: “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” is the quintessential Gen-Z movie [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Theater students, teachers weigh the benefits of joining theater

Sophia Zhang
September 21, 2024
CHS alumna Ella Flores, alumni Will Swigart, alumna Deedee Nwafo and alumni Gavin Stewart during the fall play “Puffs.” The play was shown in November during the 2023-2024 school year. Submitted by: the club.
As the new school year rolls around, theater students and teachers consider the benefits of being involved in CHS theater. According to theater and film director Grant Steckbeck, joining theater is a great way for students to develop new skills and meet new people.
“(Joining theater) at least gives you the soft skills necessary to be a functioning member of society,” Steckbeck said. “Skills like time management, compromise, collaboration, public speaking, empathy, critical thinking, reading comprehension and much more. It is [also] a place where everyone is welcome.”
For senior Jack Kennedy, he says he has been involved in theater at a young age and has gotten even more involved since high school.
“I love theater (and) I’ve always loved it (at a) young age,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s a great decision (to join theater at CHS) and it has been beneficial for me in my experience. I’ve built up self confidence, a community, and other qualities that I couldn’t have gotten without my experience in the program.”
“I have a saying from my theater teacher in high school,” Steckbeck said. “Theater is life… I believe this is fully applicable to everyone because of the nature of theater to connect and teach us all. I like the collaboration inherent within theater. I like how theater can show us how to be our best selves and can help us understand ourselves and those around us.”
To be involved in theater, Steckbeck tells students to take classes at CHS such as theatre arts or technical theatre, audition for shows and to join the Rising Stars Club.
“Theater at its core is storytelling and storytelling is a human need,” Steckbeck said. “I like how theater can bring people together. I love how there is a place for everyone in theater, regardless if you’re acting or not… If you are looking for a community or place to belong, theater can be that place.”
“It is a great way to create a special kind of art that touches hearts,” Kennedy said. “If someone wants to perform and tell a story, theater is the only way to do that in both ways.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal