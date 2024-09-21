Theater students, teachers weigh the benefits of joining theater

As the new school year rolls around, theater students and teachers consider the benefits of being involved in CHS theater. According to theater and film director Grant Steckbeck, joining theater is a great way for students to develop new skills and meet new people.

“(Joining theater) at least gives you the soft skills necessary to be a functioning member of society,” Steckbeck said. “Skills like time management, compromise, collaboration, public speaking, empathy, critical thinking, reading comprehension and much more. It is [also] a place where everyone is welcome.”

For senior Jack Kennedy, he says he has been involved in theater at a young age and has gotten even more involved since high school.

“I love theater (and) I’ve always loved it (at a) young age,” Kennedy said. “I think it’s a great decision (to join theater at CHS) and it has been beneficial for me in my experience. I’ve built up self confidence, a community, and other qualities that I couldn’t have gotten without my experience in the program.”

“I have a saying from my theater teacher in high school,” Steckbeck said. “Theater is life… I believe this is fully applicable to everyone because of the nature of theater to connect and teach us all. I like the collaboration inherent within theater. I like how theater can show us how to be our best selves and can help us understand ourselves and those around us.”

To be involved in theater, Steckbeck tells students to take classes at CHS such as theatre arts or technical theatre, audition for shows and to join the Rising Stars Club.

“Theater at its core is storytelling and storytelling is a human need,” Steckbeck said. “I like how theater can bring people together. I love how there is a place for everyone in theater, regardless if you’re acting or not… If you are looking for a community or place to belong, theater can be that place.”

“It is a great way to create a special kind of art that touches hearts,” Kennedy said. “If someone wants to perform and tell a story, theater is the only way to do that in both ways.”