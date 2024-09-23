Mock Trial prepares for new season after tryouts

Wynne BruBaker Sophomore Anuva Giri prepares for her attorney tryout on Sept. 16.

Mock Trial is solidifying positions and teams after attorney tryouts took place on Sept. 16 in Room F101. Students recited an opening statement and position for the case prompt in a personal conference with the club sponsor, Robert Browning. Browning said the student’s preparation has so far been admirable, usually in the form of workshops or assistance from returning members. Anuva Giri, returning member and sophomore, said workshops were very helpful for both new and even returning students, and were a large part of her own preparation process. With tryouts coming to an end, Browning said the club would start to take off.

Following the tryouts, Browning mentioned his goals for the new season as the club’s population has grown over the years, and what he learned from previous years.

“We’re really gonna try to put together teams that are gonna be strong but also really get along, because we compete into the spring, and they need to get along. It doesn’t always happen,” Browning said.

With the tryout process coming to a close, Giri said prepping would ramp up and she was excited to get started.

Giri said, “I’m just looking forward to going to competitions and having fun. My goal is to always win, if I do make the team.”