SROs start the new school year, begin implementing policy combatting vaping

According to School Resource Officer (SRO) Hunter Rogowski, as the 2024-2025 school year begins, this school’s SROs are kicking off the first semester by forming relationships with new students.

“We haven’t done a lot (yet) this year because we are only a few weeks in, but we are getting to know some of the students,” Rogowski said. “That’s the basis of what we want to do- build bonds and relationships.”

Rogowski also said the SROs are currently focused on deterring vaping with a newly implemented system.

“As opposed to (giving students) an expensive ticket (for vaping), we’re just having them do community service instead,” Rogowski said. “They would have an hour long vaping education course, and then they would have to attend an addiction (education) class.”

Sophomore Olwyn Shaneck said she is in support of the new system being introduced by the SROs.

“I think the new policy deterring vaping is good because vaping is detrimental to your health,” Shaneck said, “and how our bathrooms won’t be filled with smoke.”