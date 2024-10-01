Pinnacle staff to continue working on spread deadline scheduled for fall break

Members of Pinnacle staff have been working hard to complete the first 40 pages of the yearbook before fall break. In addition to consistent work on yearbook content, members of Pinnacle staff are beginning quarterly media team assignments. These assignments consist of advertising and marketing for yearbook purchases.

According to Pinnacle adviser Claire Burke, “Media team assignments are just a way for the staff to market staff membership, bookselling, and to make content for a website which gets updated, not super often, but as needed.”

She said, “I’m super excited for this year’s book because I know each and every one of the members are going to try very hard to make it amazing.”

According to Lina Liu, Pinnacle editor in chief and senior, after fall break they are expected to have nearly a quarter of the yearbook completed. In addition, she said the staff has a lot of major events planned such as staff photos and roster finalizations.

Liu said, “Right now we are focusing on getting (our pages) completed before fall break, but we have a lot planned for after. For example, we are definitely going to ramp up marketing before senior ads are due in december. Also after break, we have a huge deadline of 100 pages. It’s going to be super busy, but I’m super excited too.”





