Best Buddies to host pickleball event

Best Buddies will be hosting a pickleball event in the fieldhouse gymnasium after fall break, date to be determined. After the match party on Sept. 23, this will be the first Best Buddies-sanctioned event this school year. Friendship pairs are encouraged to spend time together outside of sanctioned events, but this event is another opportunity for members and buddies to get to know each other.

Ellie Stock, chapter president of Best Buddies and senior, said everyone is invited, whether they are part of the club or not.

“We would just be happy to have everybody come, show up, and play pickleball with their friends for a little while,” Stock said.

Isabella (Belle) Davis, fundraising officer and sophomore, said she is looking forward to seeing the friendship matches become meaningful connections.

“It’s one of the biggest things I noticed last year- what a difference (the) friendship makes for both people,” Davis said via email.

Sponsor Tony Dunham said he defers club decisions to the officers and the students.





