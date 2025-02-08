Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar

Pinnacle staff continues to work diligently on the yearbook. One of their main focuses as of right now is the People Bar.

According to content gatherer, Avika Rajmane, most people on staff are assigned people bars due on Feb. 4.

Rajmane said, “The people bar is essentially a section in the yearbook that highlights people from each grade. Every grade has a different question. For example, I got the sophomore class, and the question that I had to ask was ‘what is the craziest thing that has happened to you this year?’”

Rajmane said she enjoyed this aspect of the yearbook as she gets to get to know more students in the sophomore class.

According to Pinnacle adviser, Claire Burke, the staff continues to work on promoting sales of the yearbook through media team assignments.

Burke said, “Media team assignments are just a way for the staff to market staff membership, bookselling, and to make content for a website which gets updated, not super often, but as needed.