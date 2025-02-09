SROs enter second semester planning on emphasizing visibility, connections

According to School Resource Officer (SRO) Blake Lytle, the SROs plan to begin the new semester of the 2024-2025 school year by emphasizing building stronger relationships with students.

“We try to meet with our students. I find that to be a challenge, but we’re always looking for a better way,” Lytle said. “We try to be out in the halls. We have student safety committees where we meet some students at sporting events, just to be visible, and that turns into conversation. Then students are learning your names.

“(Getting to know this school’s) staff is a little bit easier, because we are constantly going to safety presentations for our staff. They need us for other issues, but there might be a safety issue, or they might just have a personal question,” Lytle added.

Sophomore Olwyn Shaneck said she thinks having approachable SROs is important.

“I think it’s important for students to feel comfortable going up to (SROs) in case there’s ever a problem, because if people don’t feel comfortable doing that, then there are issues that won’t get fixed,” Shaneck said.