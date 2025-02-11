Clermont Tree Allies to meet on Feb.12, advocate for tree preservation and wildlife support

Clermont Tree Allies, a tree preservation group in Clermont, Indiana, is hosting a meeting at the Clermont Town Hall on Feb. 12 to discuss the town’s trees and report back on projects and initiatives. The committee began in 2023, and its members are appointed by the Clermont Town Council to serve two-year terms. The Allies’ mission is to maintain and enhance Clermont’s natural beauty by encouraging the planting, care and preservation of trees in public and private spaces.

Mallory Abel, the chairperson of Clermont Tree Allies, said tree preservation is crucial for the environment, as trees improve air quality, reduce city heat, and help prevent flooding by managing stormwater. Trees also support wildlife, capture carbon, and make neighborhoods more walkable and inviting.

“Beyond the environmental benefits, trees have a direct impact on our economy and well-being…Plus, green spaces promote mental and physical health, reduce noise pollution, and bring communities together,” Abel said. “Preserving trees isn’t just about keeping our cities green. It’s about making them healthier, more livable and resilient for future generations.”

Currently, the biggest environmental threats to the community include invasive pests and diseases, such as emerald ash borers and oak wilt, climate change and soil health. Clermont advocates for these issues and pursues improvements for the town’s tree canopy.

“Our initiatives this year include increasing the quantity and quality of trees in and around Clermont, including but not limited to seeking grants and partners to facilitate tree care and plating programs,” Abel said. “We’re passionate about tree education and hope to serve as a resource for those who are interested in trees, but maybe don’t know where to start.”

At this school, Green Action Club is a student-led association that engages its members with hands-on activities and projects that encourage discussion about environmental topics. It also has resources that connect students to local politicians and volunteer opportunities to push for change.

Brooklyn Trypus, senior and co-president of the Green Action club, said ever since she joined the club in her freshman year, she has been inspired to become more outspoken and advocate for environmental issues.

“As students, our greatest power is using our voices to spread awareness and educate those around us on current environmental topics,” Trypus said. “We can also participate in activities that lessen our carbon footprint and reduce waste such as turning off light switches, taking shorter showers, and utilizing reusable bags.”

Junior Emily Lucas has also been a member of Green Action Club for the entirety of her high school career, with the goal of making a difference in the community. She said she agrees strongly with nature preservation initiatives and hopes to educate students on how they can make a positive change for the environment.

“People should care about nature and tree conservation because this is our home. We get one planet and deforestation, littering, single-use plastics, non-recyclables, and much more are awful for our soil, plants, water supply, and food,” Lucas said.

Currently, members emphasize providing opportunities for nature clean-ups, eco-friendly alternatives and spreading awareness of prevalent issues within the community.

Lucas said, “Conserving the environment is a vital part of keeping our planet alive for billions and billions of years to come, and people need to start taking action now. It doesn’t cost anything to be eco-friendly and care for the environment.”