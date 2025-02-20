Opposing Column: Sports shows remain predictable, decrease sportsmanship

I’ve always loved sports, whether it’s going to a Pacers game or playing with friends and family. One thing I’ve never quite understood is the obsession with sports movies and TV shows. Some are entertaining, but after a while, they all start to feel the same. The more I watch, the more I realize how much they rely on clichés, reinforce stereotypes, and create unrealistic expectations about athletes and sports in general.

One of the biggest problems is how predictable these stories are. Almost every sports movie follows the same formula: a struggling team or player faces a huge obstacle, they get a tough-but-inspiring speech from a coach, train through a dramatic montage and then—against all odds—win the big game. It’s the classic underdog story, and while it can be fun to watch, it’s also far from reality. In real life, effort doesn’t always guarantee success. Injuries, bad luck and financial struggles are all part of sports, but most movies act like sheer determination is all it takes to make it big.

Another component of this issue is how these movies tend to reinforce stereotypes. There’s always the arrogant star player who has to learn humility, the tough coach with a heart of gold or the scrappy underdog that nobody believes in. These tropes are overused and don’t reflect the real complexity of sports. Even worse, some movies push racial and gender stereotypes—portraying female athletes as overly emotional or Black athletes as naturally gifted but undisciplined. These portrayals feel extremely outdated and stereotypical.

Sports media also tends to glorify athletes in a way that’s not always healthy. I get that professional athletes are impressive, but movies often make them seem like flawless heroes instead of real people with struggles and flaws. This kind of idolization creates unrealistic expectations for both athletes and fans. It pressures athletes to always be role models and makes people excuse bad behavior just because someone is talented. I’ve seen how this mindset spills into real life—where winning is valued over sportsmanship, and toxic competitiveness is encouraged.

There are only so many ways to tell the same underdog comeback tale before it starts feeling repetitive. When every story follows the same arc, it takes away from the excitement of real sports moments. Instead of celebrating actual achievements, we get watered-down, Hollywood-style versions that feel predictable and forced. Of course, there are some exceptions (Friday Night Lights does a great job of showing the real pressures of high school sports). But overall, I think the way sports are portrayed in the media does more harm than good. It’s time for filmmakers to move past the clichés and tell stories that actually reflect the highs and lows of real athletes—not just the Hollywood version of them.