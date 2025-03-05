Theater students, teachers reflect on recent play “Brainstorm”

Theater students and teachers reflect on their recent show called “Brainstorm,” which is about growing up and how it changes child-parent relationships. According to Grant Steckbeck, theater and film director, the show was a success and he enjoyed working with his students to prepare and make the show happen.

For senior Michelle Xuan, the show was a reflection of her upbringing and her relationship with her dad growing up.

“You know how when you transition from a teen to an adult, your brain changes to make you more independent? Well the thing about this change is that it leads to a lot of strain on relationships with your parents and that is what Brainstorm highlights,” Xuan said. “It is a semi-devised piece, so it draws on a lot of the cast’s personal experiences with their parents and how growing up has affected these bonds. (For me), I acted as myself and my dad.”

Steckbeck said one of his favorite parts about the play was how the cast encouraged the audience to engage with them.

“The play was heavy on audience interaction and throughout the show, the cast could bring people of the audience up onto the stage and even hand them prizes,” Steckbeck said. “I think that was really different and it was a good way for the audience to immerse themselves in the show.”

“The cast and crew prepared for the play by spending pretty much every day after school rehearsing for about three to four weeks before show day,” Xuan said. “It was a lot of work and really busy, but I think everybody had fun nonetheless…”