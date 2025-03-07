SROs plan to implement measures to increase security

According to School Resource Officer (SRO) Hunter Rogowski, this school’s SROs have continued to emphasize the importance of student identification. Rogowski said a large part of student identification has to do with IDs.

“[This school’s safety committees are] looking at different options to have IDs visible for students at all times, just so we know who’s supposed to be in the building (and) who’s not supposed to be in the building,” Rogowski said. “We’ve been trying to (make a) game plan for that right now and do a little research, just so (we have) a smooth transition.”

Junior Ami Riggins said, if this plan were to be implemented, it would have her full support.

“I definitely think it’s a solid plan. Too much security is never really a bad thing,” Riggins said.