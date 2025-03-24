Pinnacle staff to work on Spring Supplement

The members of Pinnacle staff are to begin work on the Spring Supplement. According to content gatherer and sophomore Avika Rajmane, the Spring Supplement covers everything that occurs at school in the Spring as the yearbook has already been sent to the publisher.

Rajamane said, “The Spring Supplement is a little booklet that is given out alongside the yearbook. I am working on interviewing various seniors for this issue right now.”

According to Pinnacle adviser Claire Burke, staff members are hard at work, finishing out the yearbook production cycle strong.

Burke said, “I am so proud of all of these students, they work so hard on the yearbook, and it looks amazing.”