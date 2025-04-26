Carmel Clay Schools prepares for leadership transition as Superintendent Michael Beresford retires

On July 8, 2024, Carmel Clay Schools (CCS) announced a leadership transition as Superintendent Michael Beresford prepares to retire and Assistant Superintendent Tom Oestreich steps into the role in July 2025.

Legacy of Collaboration and Achievement

Reflecting on his seven-year tenure, Beresford said, “I hope when they look back, they know that we did everything we could do, whether it was dealing with COVID or dealing with good things like curriculum changes and program evaluations that led to a better way.”

Beresford said that among his accomplishments, he is proud of the implementation of new curriculum initiatives, including the Wit & Wisdom literacy program at the elementary level.

“This year’s been phenomenal,” Beresford said. “One of the things I’m really proud of this year is the rollout of Wit & Wisdom, which is our new literacy curriculum, which follows the science of reading at our elementary level. It’s very difficult to do a rollout like that, and this one has gone really well.

“I wanted to leave the place better than I found it and have people in place that shouldn’t even notice I’m gone. I absolutely love where I lead, and this has been a real blessing for me to be in CCS.”

A Vision for the Future

Oestreich, who joined the district six years ago, said the board’s succession plan will ensure continuity in district leadership.

“The transition is going to be seamless because I’m in my sixth year in the district. I know processes, procedures and the people,” Oestreich said. “We’re not going to skip a beat.”

According to Oestreich, his top priority is finalizing a new strategic plan for the district, which he’s been developing through extensive community engagement.

“I’ve held over 30 new superintendent listening sessions and strategic planning feedback sessions around the community with different stakeholders,” he said. “I’ll be presenting a draft plan this summer to the school board and then hopefully have them finalize our strategic plan for the next three years in August.”

Looking ahead, Oestreich said he is excited about continuing successful district initiatives while pursuing new opportunities, including expansion of the high school’s work-based learning program and the creation of an early learning center.

“I would love to see an early learning center or a preschool here in the district that serves our youngest learners and our youngest students,” he said. “If there is an area of improvement for CCS to get better, in my vision, that’s where I see it.”

A Collaborative Transition

Both administrators credited their successful working relationship as a key factor in the smooth transition process. According to Beresford, the school board’s decision to implement a succession plan has significantly reduced anxiety among staff and families.

“When you change leaders, there’s a little bit of fear if you don’t know who someone is or where they’re from,” Beresford said. “In this setting where the succession plan just happened, I think it’s fantastic the way the board chose to go about using a succession plan and choosing Dr. Oestreich.”

Oestreich said he is grateful for Beresford’s mentorship.

“I’ve been transitioning with Dr. B since the moment I arrived. I’ve been working very closely with him and have been involved in nearly every major conversation in the district,” he said. “What I’ve learned from Dr. Beresford that I admire is that he meets with everyone. If someone has a concern, his door is open, from a parent to a student to a staff member.”

Beresford, in turn, said he admires Oestreich’s problem-solving skills and his energy and enthusiasm. He said to Oestreich, “Love your people… and you got this.”

Describing himself as “the luckiest guy on the planet” to have led CCS, Beresford said he will miss the people.

He said, “I’ll miss the people, the team that we work with here, the building principals, assistant principals, and just everybody that supports students. And of course, I’m going to miss the kids. That’s where the real joy of the job comes from, watching the students do their things and do well.”

“Together, we achieve,” Oestreich said. “That still is something that shines brightly within CCS.”