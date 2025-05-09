Pinnacle staff closes out production cycle with end of year party

The members of Pinnacle staff are to enjoy an end of year party later this month. Though the date is not set in stone, Avika Rajmane, content gatherer and sophomore said it will occur sometime in the next week. Rajmane said, “I am so excited to be done with the production cycle. We have done a lot of good work this year and I am ready to just relax and hang out with friends at the party.” Rajmane added that she is looking forward to seeing the fully completed, published yearbook.
According to Pinnacle adviser Claire Burke, staff members, after working hard, will be taking a well deserved break at the end of year party.
Burke said, “I am so proud of all of these students, they work so hard on the yearbook, and it looks amazing.”
Related Posts:
- Journalism’s fine line: objectivity vs. perspective Journalism involves the creation and dissemination of information about current events, facts, concepts and individuals deemed newsworthy, playing a key role in keeping society informed with a reasonable degree of accuracy. According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 20.9 million…
- Pinnacle staff continues to put together yearbook, focusing on People Bar Pinnacle staff continues to work diligently on the yearbook. One of their main focuses as of right now is the People Bar. According to content gatherer, Avika Rajmane, most people on staff are assigned people bars due on Feb. 4.…
- Family businesses provide students lifelong lessons For sophomore Avika Rajmane, helping out with her family’s business is simply a routine part of her life. “For quite a few years now, I’ve been going to my parents office, especially during my school breaks, and helping them out…