Pinnacle staff closes out production cycle with end of year party

The members of Pinnacle staff are to enjoy an end of year party later this month. Though the date is not set in stone, Avika Rajmane, content gatherer and sophomore said it will occur sometime in the next week. Rajmane said, “I am so excited to be done with the production cycle. We have done a lot of good work this year and I am ready to just relax and hang out with friends at the party.” Rajmane added that she is looking forward to seeing the fully completed, published yearbook.

According to Pinnacle adviser Claire Burke, staff members, after working hard, will be taking a well deserved break at the end of year party.

Burke said, “I am so proud of all of these students, they work so hard on the yearbook, and it looks amazing.”