Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance

Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Energy drink consumption remains constant amongst students
Students, English teacher evaluate the role of technology in literacy
Megan Xia & Abigail Lee
Life through a lens: Students consider capturing memories with digital cameras
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Indy 500
Bank on It
Zombie Watch
Cyber Crisis
Reflection after a trend: The USC Ice Bucket Challenge
Graphic Perspective: Fall vs. spring ACEs
Staff Editorial: The current prom date needs to change
Opposing Column: Digital exams are more beneficial for students
Opposing Column: Paper exams are more beneficial for students
Principal Tim Phares sits in the Administration Office. Phares said administration will continue to work towards excellence at CHS.
History teacher William Ellery helps a student revise an exam. Ellery said working with students is the fulfilling part of teaching.
Content gatherer and sophomore Avika Rajmane looks over a spread during SSRT on May 1. Rajmane said, “Even though the yearbook is done. We are putting the final touches on the spring supplement.”
Science Olympiad participants compete in an engineering event at the Regional competition on Feb. 22 hosted by Butler University. Participants said their events were going well.
Aneesha Singh (left), TASSEL co-president and senior, and Christopher Tichindelean (right), TASSEL vice president and senior, lead a TASSEL meeting. Singh said, "We hope to provide more vocational opportunities for (our students) in the future. Learning English in addition to their native language Khmer can open a lot of doors in receiving higher education. "
Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day (NHD), delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the NHD national contest on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Gorn joined NHD 43 years ago, and under her leadership, it grew significantly, receiving the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011. “There has been an attack on history education over several years and on history itself. There have been attempts to whitewash history, to avoid talking about the complete story because of the fear of upsetting people if you talk about the difficulties of our past. But you have to look at everything,” Gorn said. (Submitted Photo: National History Day)
Japan-America Society of Indiana (JASI) members play traditional taiko drums at the Cherry Blossom Festival on May 4. There were many different Japanese performances at the festival including samurai cosplays and traditional dances.
Sophomore Elon Yuckman works on Chemistry homework at the CHS library on April 26, 2025. “(To keep up with my classes) I spend a lot of time in SSRT doing homework and prioritize the most important classes first,” Yuckman said.
Teen Services Librarian Zach Reynolds works at Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) and shelves books at the local library on March 26, 2025. Reynolds has an education of a Master of Library & Information Science - MLIS, Children and Youth Library Services from Indiana University Indianapolis. This master's has allowed Reynolds to work as a Carmel Clay schools Library Media Center Assistant as well as a CCPL Teen Librarian.
Sophomore Isabella Duffy talks into her microphone and practices her script on April 21. Duffy said she tries to remain objective when reporting the news but can sometimes let her opinions influence her reporting.
Erica Lai trains indoors for inline speed skating. Lai said she wants to continue skating after high school. (Submitted: Erica Lai)
Senior Briggs Griffin, a Carmel varsity Lacrosse player circles up with the team before facing Hamilton Southeastern on May 2nd.
Going Pro After High School: Risk or Reward?
Senior Amanda Ailes signs with the Huntington Foresters volleyball team on Feb 22. Ailes said one of the ways she’s been continuing with her commitment to Huntington is by communicating with her future coach and attending the games of her future team. (Photo: Submitted)
Senior Sophie Mock gives her team a pep talk before the varsity Lacrosse game starts on April 17. (Submitted Photo: Sophie Mock)
Junior Harper Roan plays Sandra Templeton opposite senior Isaiah Henderson playing Edward Bloom. The show will run from May 15 to 17.
Book-to-screen adaptations should enhance stories, not change them completely
Banned Books Club founders, media specialist discuss importance of reading banned books
Jazz a La Mode Photo Gallery
We need to discuss the dangers of toxic masculinity on the Internet (opinion)
2025-26 Freshman Survival Guide
Q&A with Will Spence on Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Awareness
Q&A with sophomore Atharva Sahu on National Alliance for Mental Illness 5K
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Juniors Anya Stephenson and Maggie Miller smile for a selfie. Stephenson and Miller created Patchwork Promise, an initiative to donate upcycled tote bags.
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Junior Sriyesh Sirineni works on his Integrated Marketing Campaign paper on Feb. 16 for upcoming DECA competitions. Sirineni said his motivation for DECA comes from the opportunity to travel to California and the social aspects during competitions.
Sophomores Luke Boyce and Hannah Sevening rehearse for their duo musical act on Jan. 17. They prepared for the upcoming Indiana State Thespians Conference on Jan. 19-20.
CHS students share their dream vacation destinations
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: What is your favorite April Fool's Day memory?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: March Madness
Summer In Review: 2025
Month In Review: April 2025
Month In Review: March 2025
Litebox Special Feature: Mr. Carmel 2025
Ambassador members perform their show, 'Road to El Dorado', at the dress rehearsal for 'An Evening of Show Choir' on Mar. 3. The show will take place Mar. 6.
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Connections: May 1
Word Search: April 30
Mini Crossword: April 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: March 27
Crossword: January 15
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 9
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: May 7
Wordle: May 2
Wordle: April 23
Wordle: April 22
Wordle: April 2
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 18
Word Search: April 3
Word Search: March 18
Word Search: March 7
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Students, educators reaffirm the importance of history education as its future hangs in the balance

Shawn Feng
July 30, 2025
Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day (NHD), delivers remarks at the opening ceremony of the NHD national contest on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. Gorn joined NHD 43 years ago, and under her leadership, it grew significantly, receiving the National Humanities Medal from Barack Obama in 2011. “There has been an attack on history education over several years and on history itself. There have been attempts to whitewash history, to avoid talking about the complete story because of the fear of upsetting people if you talk about the difficulties of our past. But you have to look at everything,” Gorn said. (Submitted Photo: National History Day)

Emma An, member of the National History Day (NHD) club and junior, started internalizing the importance of history education from a young age.

“Ever since I was little, my parents have emphasized the importance of history, especially when learning more about my own heritage and the position of Korean history in a greater framework to other global trends,” An said. 

Sometimes when she sat next to her mother on the couch, An said she would listen to heartwarming, shocking, and inspiring tales from history flowing freely to her in the Korean language, an emblem of her family’s heritage and culture. Other times, in Korean school, she said she learned about events like the tragedies of Japanese occupation.

An said these crucial childhood experiences shape her current interest in history and propelled her to create a National History Day project.

 “As I got older and started taking more World and U.S. history classes, I found myself enjoying the process of connecting small events to their greater future impacts (for NHD),” An said. 

Waning Support

An’s story reveals the importance of history education for millions of children at a time where it is currently being devalued, but her love of history is not shared among most Americans. According to a poll conducted by the American History Association, two thirds of Americans consider history to be “little more than an assemblage of names, dates, and events.” A recent ruling from the Supreme Court has also paved the way for massive layoffs at the Department of Education, threatening support for history education nationwide.

Simultaneously, the Trump administration is also slashing support specifically for humanities and arts education. On April 3, Dr. Cathy Gorn, Executive Director of National History Day, woke up to terrifying news: Due to funding cuts at the National Endowment for the Humanities, National History Day had in turn lost $336,000 in funding for the next two years of operation.

Katelyn Chen

Gorn said, “It was quite a shock. Fortunately though, I went on social media and asked people to help by sending in support. We had an outpouring of donations and support, so we were able to hold the national contest as planned this year. It’s the long term that is of great concern to us right now because not only have we lost these grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, but now there is no National Endowment for the Humanities to go to for the future, and we’ve been supported by them since 1978.”

Important Experiences

Contrary to mainstream belief surrounding NHD’s importance, Karis Ho, NHD Nationals competitor and sophomore, said the contest helped her develop invaluable skills. 

“National History Day has definitely taught me how to research topics well,” Ho said. “I think the researching process is really crucial for all stages of your life and makes you really employable.”

The NHD contest places a heavy emphasis on research and evidence-based inquiry. As students advance to higher levels of competition, they often intensely revise their projects and refine their arguments.

Ho said, “(In) the editing process—going from regionals to state to nationals—there were a lot of things that we cut down and changed in the performance. At Nationals, it was really cool to see the work that we did along all these steps pay off.”

An said a hallmark of her NHD Nationals experience was meeting a variety of people from different states and countries who had dedicated a whole year to thorough historical research.

An trades NHD-themed state and country pins with other competitors before the contest’s opening ceremony begins at the University of Maryland, College Park on June 8. At the national contest, China, Thailand, Singapore, and Delaware pins were highly sought after. An said, “ I feel like every single student there, including myself, wasn’t just there to collect really cool looking pins or to boast about a pin’s value….I feel like pin trading was also a great excuse to go up to a random stranger that you’ve never talked to before in your life and just say, ‘Hey, my name is so and so, and I’m from the state. Where are you from?’” (Shawn Feng)

“I believe that NHD Nationals is important for showing the accumulation of all the competitors’ efforts into understanding a historical event, really devoting themselves to it,” An said. “The main reason why I think NHD is such a great competition and event overall is the ability to find new people that you’ve never talked to before and just learn about their opinions on what they’re passionate about.”

Furthermore, An said that the contest demanded intense collaboration.

“Studying history, especially under NHD, requires a lot of team collaboration…, “ An said. “I think learning history and being able to work with a team overall has helped improve my collaboration skills.” 

Gorn said after working at NHD for decades, she has seen how transformative the competitive experience is. 

“I’ve seen some students who might be extremely shy when they first get involved in History Day,” Gorn said. “They keep doing it year after year, and by the time they’re in high school, they’re running for student body president or the student representative on the school board. They really come out of their shell a lot, and I think that has to do with doing interviews of individuals in history or or going through the interview process with judges.”

Gorn also said skills gained from NHD shape life trajectories.

“We have students who have gone into politics, who are in state legislatures,” Gorn said. “Jake Sullivan was the national security adviser for President Biden, and he was a History Day student. We have a number of stories like that.”

Mindset Shifts

Beyond concrete skills, An said her research through NHD has instilled key lessons into her psyche. 

“By investigating the hidden or significant events in history, I feel like I have gained a critical perspective on multiple aspects of an event,” An said. “An event is not just a black and white scenario where someone might think something’s right and something’s wrong. I think it (NHD) has overall helped me to approach real life situations with an open mind and neutral position so I can effectively learn all the details.”

Emma An, member of the National History Day club and junior, decorates an Indiana themed poster at the pre-contest pizza party organized by the Indiana Historical Society on June 8 at the University of Maryland, College Park. At the pizza party, students learned about key events during the competition and were reminded of their judging times. (Shawn Feng)

Ho said her topic imparted timely wisdom.

“I researched Nellie Bly, an investigative journalist who went undercover in an insane asylum,” Ho said. “She exposed the poor conditions that the women were facing and stood up, exposing the truth to the public. She showed that it’s important that we stand up for the vulnerable, and I think I apply this to my life by knowing that my voice is important. I need to stand up to people in places of authority when they’re corrupt and abusing their power.”

Responsible Citizens

With her newfound knowledge, Ho said extrapolating lessons from history—then acting on them—is an important part of National History Day and history education in general.

“I think that studying history has shown that we have a lot to learn from it,” Ho said. “If we don’t study this, and if all education about history is cut off, then how are we going to learn from our mistakes? We are just going to continue messing things up.”

An concurred, saying the implications of ignoring history are extensive and alarming.

An said, “Defunding humanities programs is going to be very detrimental, especially because history holds great importance to modern society. It’s not just history; it’s philosophy, the arts, and learning more about human interactions and the evolution of diverse cultures throughout the ages.” 

Gorn said threats to NHD and history education en masse inhibit the growth of an informed citizenry.

“…you can be super interested in science or math, and that’s great,” Gorn said. “But you also have to understand the impact of science events and math on human society…. That helps you be a much better citizen and a much better voter. (You become) knowledgeable and informed.”

Ultimately, Gorn said despite the indisputable importance of history education, its place in schools, and in turn, the nation’s future, remains unclear.

Gorn said, “History doesn’t repeat itself….It doesn’t (repeat) exactly because context changes; times are different. But we see some of the same trends when we look at past and current issues. And so if we can’t see those trends, we are just moving blindly into the future, and it’s not going to serve anyone.”

