CHS marching band to host Bandcoming

On Oct. 4, CHS marching band will be hosting a Bandcoming for marching band students in the band room. According to Connor Granlund, assistant director of bands, the Bandcoming is a smaller event for marching band students who cannot make the Homecoming party.
“We understand (Homecoming) is a big part of high school,” Granlund said, “So we want to try to give them a chance to come and still have something fun to do like that.”
According to Emma Zacherl, trumpet player and sophomore, the bands often cannot make the party due to competitions over Homecoming weekend.
“For our competitions and football games,” Zacherl said, “we have rehearsal Tuesday through Saturday for at least three hours a day.” By Alice Yang