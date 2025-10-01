CHS marching band to host Bandcoming

Emma Zacherl, sophomore and band student, demonstrates the proper form for marching band performances. Zacherl described the packed schedule of the marching band students, often missing important events such as Homecoming. “(I’m working on) time management,” said Zacherl, “because we have rehearsal all the time.”

On Oct. 4, CHS marching band will be hosting a Bandcoming for marching band students in the band room. According to Connor Granlund, assistant director of bands, the Bandcoming is a smaller event for marching band students who cannot make the Homecoming party.

“We understand (Homecoming) is a big part of high school,” Granlund said, “So we want to try to give them a chance to come and still have something fun to do like that.”

According to Emma Zacherl, trumpet player and sophomore, the bands often cannot make the party due to competitions over Homecoming weekend.

“For our competitions and football games,” Zacherl said, “we have rehearsal Tuesday through Saturday for at least three hours a day.” By Alice Yang