CCPL to host Overbooked on Oct. 2

Teen Library Council (TLC) members are at their first meeting of the year. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said they are learning more about the TLC program.

The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) plans to host Overbooked, a student-led book club for grades 9-12 from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. in the Teens Program Room.

Jamie Beckman, Teen Services Department manager at CCPL, said Overbooked has built a great reputation at the CCPL.

“Overbooked is a book club, so they want to find books others like to read, but it’s also a social organization,” she said. “(Overbooked) wants to find like-minded people to read and chat about books with.”

Kapileshwar said the CCPL is a welcoming environment for all ages to enjoy.

“The CCPL is a hub in the community where people can have fun and explore their interests,” he said. “These library events promote so much involvement in the library and they bring in people who wouldn’t normally go to the library.” By Asini Jayarapu