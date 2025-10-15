Counseling department continues to offer resources as Nov. 1 application deadline approaches

Allison Shen talks to senior Howard Gu during SSRT on Oct. 14. Shen said, “My counselor and my friends have been very supportive throughout the process of applying to colleges.”

Extending through the fall semester, the counseling department will continue to coordinate visits between students and college admission representatives during both sessions of SSRT. According to counseling director Kevin McDonough, students of all grades are able to attend. In addition, McDonough said the counseling department will support students in any way they can.

McDonough said, “The counseling department offers many resources to students. You just have to reach out to your counselor and explore Naviance. We are here to help out, and make the process easier.”

According to senior Allison Shen, the resources provided by the counseling department have provided her support as she prepares her applications for the Nov. 1 early decision deadline.

Shen said, “I’m hoping to apply early to college, and it’s becoming more real for me. The college application process is kind of daunting, but I am excited to continue my applications and get one step closer to being done with high school.” By Riva Jain.