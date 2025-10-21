SROs educate students about dangers of school violence

SROs Blake Lytle and Ashley Williams monitor the commons during the day. Lytle said it’s important for this school’s SROs to keep an eye out for any potential signs of threats.
In the midst of the fall semester of the 2025-2026 academic year, this school’s SROs have been striving to educate students about the dangers of gun violence and other violent situations.
“What we know from research is that the one to two minute mark is very important in a critical incident or an incident where there would be an attacker in the building,” SRO Blake Lytle said. “Oftentimes what happens is gunfire, the gas from bullets, can set off a fire alarm and debriefs of other shooting and school violence situations we’ve evaluated and pulled as practices tell everybody to shelter, lock down (and) listen for messaging, or what’s going on outside your room.”
Senior Ami Riggins said it’s important for students to remain vigilant of any potential violence within academic settings.
“You can never really be too careful at school,” Riggins said. “Just… speak up if you hear anything or see anything weird. Speaking up could save lives.” By Evelyn Foster
