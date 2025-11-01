Senate plans for Care to Share

Senator and junior Kayla Aba contacts a sponsored Care to Share family on Oct. 27. Aba said she’s loved giving back to her community by organizing the gift drive.

For decades, CHS Senate has organized Care to Share, an annual gift drive for underprivileged families. Senator and junior Kayla Aba said Senate has dedicated themselves to this initiative.

“We’re partners with the Carmel Youth Assistance Program to help people in need in Carmel,” Aba said. “We provide things for the winter season like coats, toys and money for gas. We contact the families who need extra aid and then ask SSRTs if they want to support a family.”

Senate sponsor Michelle Foutz said the SSRTs play an key role in this.

“SSRTs who are eager to support can commit to a donation amount,” Foutz said. “This is a great way to give back to the local community here at Carmel. The holidays are difficult for a lot of people and this program can help.”

Serving as a Care to Share chair, Aba said she’s witnessed the influence of the gift drive.

“My favorite part of Care to Share is seeing the impact on these families,” Aba said. “They are always so grateful for the support.”

To achieve that impact, Foutz said Senate must meet a relatively tight turnaround.

“Once we get the matching information from the Carmel Youth Assistance Program, we can continue working,” Foutz said. “We want as many gift cards as possible before Thanksgiving break.” By Aidah Brown





