CCPL to host Inkling on Nov. 6

A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
The Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) plans to host Inklings, a student-led storytelling club, for grades 9 to 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Teens Program Room.
Jamie Beckman, Teen Services Department manager at CCPL, said Inklings is a recurring event that the CCPL hosts.
“We hope students enjoy the events and meet people who also enjoy these types of activities,” she said. “(Inkling) brings students to the library and lets us show students what all the library has to offer.”
Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said the CCPL fosters an inclusive environment.
“The library is such a great place to hang out in the community,” he said. “These events are a gateway to other niche library events and programs.” By Asini Jayarapu
