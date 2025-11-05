Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving

Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”

The Best Buddies Club will be hosting Friendsgiving on Nov. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the main cafeteria. Best Buddies will provide pizza but everything else will be a pitch-in. Activities centering around gratitude and pinning the feather on the turkey will take place.

Cora Lammers, chapter president of Best Buddies and junior said she is excited for the event. She is also looking ahead to next semester.

“I’m excited to have more events outside of the school,” Lammers said. “We did bowling last year (in the) second semester and hopefully we will do that again.”

Lammers also said that currently, Best Buddies fundraising is going towards raising funds for the chapter.

“We’ve held a homecoming booth selling popsicles, had a dine to donate at (Raising) Cane’s, and will have more dine to donate events coming up.”

Sponsor co-chair Kaitalyn Evans said she is looking forward to Best Buddies events and hopes students join the club.

“I’d love students to know that Best Buddies is for everyone,” Evans said via email. By Charlotte Moser