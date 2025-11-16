Students, teacher use No Kings protests as means to practice civic engagement

  • 2025 NSPA Pacemaker Winner
  • 2025 CSPA Gold Crown
  • 6th Consecutive IHSPA Hoosier Star Award
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Katelyn Chen & Marianne Guo
The price of convenience: What drives fast food choices
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Students, faith leaders respond to growing religious prejudice in Indiana
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
Teen caregivers: balancing homework and home care
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
The male loneliness epidemic: a taboo topic brought to light
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Faith-based schools a big draw for an increasing number of students
Latin Music Awards
Latin Music Awards
Inktober
Inktober
Toy Story
Toy Story
Game On! Interactive JAM
Game On! Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Hatching Plans Interactive JAM
Guest Essay: Supporting the arts through the Teen Artist in Residence program
Guest Essay: Supporting the arts through the Teen Artist in Residence program
Government shutdown highlights normalization of dysfunction in American politics
Government shutdown highlights normalization of dysfunction in American politics
Special flavors signal the season
Special flavors signal the season
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: All costumes are welcome
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Opposing Column: Frightening costumes make Halloween more interesting
Science Bowl members prepare for the national competition in April. Qian said, "At practices, we read packets and utilize an array of strategies to maximize the speed and accuracy of each buzz. Outside of team practices, we study by ourselves for our respective subjects.”
Science Bowl to finalize B and C-Teams by December
Club members at Artist’s Association are introduced to the “Inktober” activity on Oct. 14. The club members improved their inking skills at the club meeting. “Doing the gallery walk at the end of the meeting was fun because we got to see what everyone drew,” Li said.
Artist’s Association to host blind drawing activity on Nov. 11
Best Buddies members pose for a photo at the costume party on Oct. 27. “Best Buddies is such a welcoming club and everyone can and should join,” Lammers said. “Come to any events you’re able to and there will be food, activities and friendship.”
Best Buddies nears annual Friendsgiving
A group of students collaborating at the CCPL. Ankur Kapileshwar, Teen Library Council (TLC) member and senior, said students often come to the library in groups.
CCPL to host Inkling on Nov. 6
Club officers Atticus Rodgers (left) and Sean Molloy (right) at the Ethics Bowl meeting on Oct. 15. They practiced mock debates and discussed complex ethical questions at the meeting.
Club Spotlight: Ethics Bowl
Senior Naaman Duckworth poses with fellow protesters at the No Kings rally on Oct. 18. According to No Kings, more than 7 million people participated in protests across the country. (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)
Students, teacher use No Kings protests as means to practice civic engagement
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Recent political assassinations spur conservative activism
Junior Fatoumata Balde reads during SSRT on Oct. 27. Balde said, "Reading is important because it strengthens comprehension and writing skills."
English teacher, students identify consequences of widespread literacy crisis
Senior Mallory Wingenroth pets one of the cats at the Humane Society for Hamilton County on Oct. 19. “I get volunteer hours, but more importantly, I think it just boosts my serotonin and I love working with animals,” Wingenroth said.
Student volunteers, employer, discuss meaningful impacts made at local shelter through volunteering
Senior Drew Kim concentrates on filling out a college application on his computer on Oct. 14. Kim said he often feels pressure to commit to a major even though he is still unsure about his future plans.
Seniors face pressure choosing college majors
Senior Vishal Shankar hits a forehand at the men's tennis State championship on Oct. 18. Shankar went on to win his match 6-4 in two sets. This helped Carmel claim their victory over Homestead 3-2 and bring home the state title.
Athlete Spotlight: Vishal Shankar on winning the men’s tennis State championship
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Training smarter: How technology is shaping the future of sports?
Sadie Foley passes the baton to a teammate during the 3200 meter relay at the IHSAA annual girls state track and field finals in Indianapolis, held on June 7, 2025. [Submitted: Sadie Foley]
Athlete Spotlight: Sadie Foley on Cross Country
Swimmers competed at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup from October 10 to 12 at the CHS Natatorium Complex. This event was the first leg out of three in the international champianship. (submitted: Becky Meek)
Carmel to host part of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup
Junior Reese Roudebush swings her golf club during State at Prairie View Golf Club on Oct. 17, aiming to help secure a strong team finish. The team ultimately placed fourth overall in the championship tournament.(submitted: Reese Roudebush)
Q&A: Girls golf team members Karis Reid and Mallorie Monico on fourth place finish at State finals
Senior Taylor Thomas practices her dance routine during a dress rehearsal on Nov. 4. Thomas performed her routine during Carmel High School’s dance recital, “Between the Lines,” on Nov. 5.
Between the Lines Photo Gallery
Sophomore Maisan Hasan as Dracula stabs sophomore Tomiwa Adewoye as Thomas Seward onstage in “Dracula.” The dress rehearsal took place on Oct. 29 in the studio theater.
Q&A with director, actor, assistant stage manager on “Dracula”
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
The cost of the spotlight is far too high [opinion]
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show announcement sparks conversation about representation, American identity
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
When stunts go too far: spectacle vs. safety [opinion]
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Q&A with senior Kevin Tran on movement4movement
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Humans of CHS: Would you survive in a horror movie?
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with student pilot Aenea Wells
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with senior Mansi Indarapu on Nurture Now Initiative
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Q&A with junior Marcus Primason on winning the Randy Siddon Best Photo Story Award
Junior Veronica Farrell interacts with a Carmel Elementary School student at her after-school job on April 30. Farrell said one of her favorite parts of her job is helping kids make crafts.
Q&A with junior Veronica Farrell and senior Zoey LaFollette on experiences working with elementary school students
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Q&A with Sergeant Troy Smith, CCS SRO, K9 supervisor, trainer, about K-9 officers
Screenshot
Humans of CHS: Should Columbus Day be a national holiday?
Homecoming Special
Homecoming Special
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Are you Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah? (The Summer I Turned Pretty)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: Football Themes (Cute or Cringey?)
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Humans of CHS: USC Speak Your Mind Ice Bucket Challenge
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: October 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
Month In Review: August/September 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
LiteBox Special Feature: Homecoming Game 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Summer In Review: 2025
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Connections: May 1
Connections: May 1
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 16
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 6
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 3
Connections: April 2
Connections: April 2
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: Sept 30
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 25
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 12
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: September 11
Crossword: April 24
Crossword: April 24
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 29
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: April 14
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 24
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 13
Mini Crossword: March 6
Mini Crossword: March 6
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Oct 1
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 30
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: Sept 29
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 23
Wordle: September 17
Wordle: September 17
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: Sept 29
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 12
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 11
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: September 9
Word Search: April 30
Word Search: April 30
Review: A return to mediocrity: “Back in Action” is a clumsy attempt at spy comedy [MUSE]
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Ethel Cain’s Perverts is off-putting and deeply disturbing in the best way possible
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: “The Immortal Soul Salvage Yard:” A criminally underrated poetry collection [MUSE]
Review: "Dog Man" is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: “Dog Man” is Unapologetically Chaotic [MUSE]
Review: "Ne Zha 2": The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review: “Ne Zha 2”: The WeChat family reunion I didn’t know I needed [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review in Print: Maripaz Villar brings a delightfully unique style to the world of WEBTOON [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: “The Sword of Kaigen” is a masterpiece [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: Gateron Oil Kings, great linear switches, okay price [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: “A Haunting in Venice” is a significant improvement from other Agatha Christie adaptations [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: A Thanksgiving story from elementary school, still just as interesting [MUSE]
Review: "When I Fly Towards You", cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Review: “When I Fly Towards You”, cute, uplifting youth drama [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Postcards from Muse: Hawaii Travel Diary [MUSE]
Review: "Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie," departure from original show [MUSE]
Review: “Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie,” departure from original show [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Hidden Love" is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Hidden Love” is the cute, uplifting drama everyone needs [MUSE]
Review in Print: "Heartstopper" is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Review in Print: “Heartstopper” is the heartwarming queer romance we all need [MUSE]
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 3: Kelly Fulk
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 2: Prachet Sowale
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Carmel Eatery EP 3: Is Sun King Carmel Truly All-Ages Friendly?
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Humans of CHS: Letters to your Kindergarten Self Ep. 1: Ella Williams
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie's Carmel the new place to go?
Carmel Eatery EP 2: Is BuffaLouie’s Carmel the new place to go?
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Your source for CHS news

HiLite
Categories:

Students, teacher use No Kings protests as means to practice civic engagement

Allison Washburn
November 16, 2025
Ella Lu
Senior Naaman Duckworth poses with fellow protesters at the No Kings rally on Oct. 18. According to No Kings, more than 7 million people participated in protests across the country. (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth)

Senior Naaman Duckworth recently attended one of the No Kings protests that took place on Oct. 18. He said he really enjoyed the experience and would do it again if he could. 

“It was truly awesome to talk with a bunch of people,” he said. “(These protests are) not about pointing fingers, but (they’re) just about getting a big group of people to exercise their right of free speech and freedom to gather, freedom to protest.”

Duckworth is one among many who attended the recent No Kings protest. According to No Kings, more than 7 million people protested at over 2,000 different events throughout the country on Oct. 18.

Duckworth said the increasing tension in the political atmosphere recently has contributed to the large turnout for the recent protests.

“People are starting to notice more and more, and I think these sort of gatherings and protests are really what makes a democracy strong, when you are questioning and putting checks on your government,” he said.

Social studies teacher James Ziegler said he thinks people are becoming more aware of different issues in the country as time goes on. 

“I think that people are waking up more to the problems that we’re facing right now as a nation, and I think that that makes more people want to act, as well as other political events going on, but I think it is mostly just that as time passes the movement will get bigger,” he said.

He said the biggest significance of No Kings was the fact that it increased awareness of the idea of rising authoritarianism in the United States.

“This is something for me as a teacher, who, in my IB history class, we spent the first part of the year talking about the rise of authoritarian states. And sadly here in the United States, there (are) a lot of authoritarian characteristics that we have been seeing making their way into our government and politics for the past decade, but especially over the last year,” he said. “And so when we start looking at this, just the idea of trying to provide basic checks and balances that kind of allow our democracy to survive is really important.”

Ella Guo

Duckworth said participating in protests is a way to maintain the government’s checks and balances.

“The reason why democracy works is because there’s checks and balances, and when we’re out there and we gather as a community, it does create checks on our government. Our state legislators, members of Congress in Washington DC, they see (everything that) is happening, so I think it really promotes coming together as a community. Just flat out 7 million people across America gathering; that’s civic engagement,” he said.

Ziegler said it’s also important for students to be civically engaged and exercise their right to free speech through events like No Kings.

“Right now you do still have the ability to kind of protest and kind of vocalize your free speech rights and things of that nature, but I say don’t take that for granted because we’ve seen a lot of democracy in the past that had established free speech rights, rights to protest, and those were severely restricted as authoritarianism was allowed to take hold in a country,” he said. “It’s just influential to see that right now. You do still have these powers, and even if you cannot be a voting age yet, you could still have an influence on government and politics by showing up to events like (No Kings).”

Junior Harper Barrett attended a No Kings protest in June and she said she thought it was a good protest to attend because of the transition it can lend into more political involvement.

“I’d say it’s a good first one to go to. None of the protests are the same, but No Kings, I think just because of the amount of people that attend and the wide variety of people that attend, is a very calm (and) very peaceful protest,” she said.

Duckworth said his experience attending No Kings consisted of listening to speakers including both political and religious leaders, then marching around the Statehouse.

“I talked with Senator (Fady) Qaddoura, who’s one of our state senators in Indiana. So that was a great experience to talk with him and (learn) how I can get more involved with him, his campaign and his association. It’s really cool to kind of connect, network and meet lots of people with different perspectives and different values, so it’s absolutely something I would do again,” he said.

Barrett said going No Kings made her want to keep attending similar events.

Protesters gather at the No Kings rally on Oct. 18 to challenge corruption in the government. According to No Kings, more than 2700 protests were staged across the country. (Submitted Photo: Naaman Duckworth) (Ella Lu)

“If you’ve never gone to a protest before, there can be a lot of fear about what can happen, because in the media there’s a lot of portrayals of protests that make them seem very violent and out of control, and that’s really not the reality of the situation for the most part,” she said. “They’re very peaceful, and I think that that’s the side of it that we never really get to see. So I think attending a protest definitely made me more likely to want to go to more in the future.”

Ziegler said besides protests, there are a lot of other ways students can get involved in their government and make an impact.

“One of the first things I would do and this is very easy is figure out who (your) representatives (are). One of the saddest things I think, and this kind of speaks to some of the apathy and ignorance of a lot of the American public, is a lot of the American public do not know who their governor is, who are their Indiana state senators, state reps, who are their U.S. congressional (representatives),” he said. “And so, the first thing that I would say is, look up who is your governor, who is your U.S. House (Representative), who is your US senator, and then also who is your state senator and state House Representative?”

He said he adds his representatives’ numbers into his phone to make it easy to contact them whenever the need arises.

“If there’s ever a political issue or a bill that’s being voted on that I care about, it’s easy for me,” he said. “The easier you can make activism work on yourself, the more likely you and other people are going to do it.”

Duckworth said he advises students to get involved within their communities and schools as well as on a state level.

“I definitely think (students can get) involved in Young Republicans or Democrats, whether that’s clubs at school or whether that’s Hamilton County Democrats or Hamilton Hamilton County Republicans. And on a lower level, just engaging in a productive commentary at school or in your community. Just raising some questions, not everything has to become a heated debate but just learning, reading the news, getting all sides and not getting all your news from one news source,” he said. “I think truly researching and understanding big topics and then having productive commentary about it (is important). Personally, I do a lot of that and then I go to the next step of getting involved in contacting my Congress members and getting involved in clubs or groups and protests.”

He said as protests like No Kings get larger over time, they display what democracy is all about. He said they are not aimed to create tension or divide, although they sometimes inherently do.

“Ultimately it is just to put checks and question our government, to push for a better society, because when you get ideas from both sides is when you’re the most cohesive and you’re learning the most, you’re innovating the most,” he said. “Protests are not to divide, getting involved in politics is not to divide yourselves from other people, but ultimately it’s to become a stronger community.”

Related Posts:

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to HiLite
$20
$500
Contributed
Our Goal