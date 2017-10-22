Media center to host first Silver Hounds meeting

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, looks up the book for Silver Hounds. "The book is Beneath a Scarlet Sky and I'm so excited to read this book," Ramos said

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center will host its first Silver Hounds meeting this Tuesday during SRT.

“Silver Hounds is a book club that pairs students up with senior citizens. It’s a really fun way to get different perspectives on a book,” Ramos said. “I am looking for a couple more student members because I’d really like to pair every senior citizen up with a student.”

According to Anna Fagin, student aide and senior, the media center is celebrating the Halloween classic novels.

“Recently we worked on making a Frankenstein display case by the library main door that we intend to keep up all year and customize it when other holidays pass,” Fagin said.