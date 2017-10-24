DECA students prepare for upcoming competitions

Throughout November, DECA students will be preparing for the district-level competition scheduled for Jan. 13.

Laura Cardamon, DECA co-sponsor and business teacher, said she will be taking the time in class to help students prepare for their events.

“We will be setting up practice tests sent from DECA that we have bought,” said Cardamon. “I will start my class with that so that they will become familiar with tests since DECA events include one.”

Along with working in class, Carmel DECA students will be given many opportunities to prepare for their events, including designated SRT work sessions. Grace Marchese, Carmel DECA president and senior, said, via email, students are expanding their knowledge of business as well as perfecting crucial life skills as they prepare for upcoming competitions.

“Through the process of studying and preparing, they are learning time management, responsibility, communication skills, and other life experiences.” said Marchese. “This can only be achieved through hands on learning that DECA provides.”