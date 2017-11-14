Media Center to participate in No-Shave November

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, works at her computer. Ramos said, "The display the aides are making is really cute and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

This year, according to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center will participate in “No-Shave November” through book displays and faculty.

“November is ‘No-Shave November’ and our student aides have made a really cute display for it. They took a bunch of books and took mustaches and put them on the book covers,” Ramos said, “and of course, Mr. Love will not be shaving this year so we will see how that goes.”

According to Anna Fagin, student aide and senior, the media center is beginning the transition to being completely recyclable.

“[The faculty and student aides] began by having two printers loaded with used paper that students may have printed and left behind in the printer or paper the library has used. Whatever the case may be,” Fagin said. “But the aides have to go through all the recycled and left paper to make sure it has no student names on them. So that’s been a big job recently because there is a ton of paper to go through.”