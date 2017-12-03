Rising Stars to host Holiday Party on Dec. 7
December 3, 2017
The Rising Stars Club plans to have its annual Holiday Party during its next meeting on Dec. 7 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre. According to president and senior Lauren Alexander, the purpose of this event is to further integrate members into the club and share more bonds through sharing gifts.
“This event is purely for social reasons; we like to bond over cheap gifts, or I should say silly gifts at reasonable prices,” said Alexander.
Sponsor Jim Peterson said that besides this gift exchange, there will also be games and refreshments. Moreover, all Rising Star members are invited, and there will be no fees to participate.
“Anytime we can get together with similar interests and just laugh, have fun and show much we mean to each other is always important,” Peterson said.0
