FCA To Have Christmas Party on Dec. 15

On Dec. 15 the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) will be holding their Christmas party at leader and senior Maddie Dalton’s house.

“We are having a pitch-in where each grade will bring a different kind of food and we are going to have a white elephant gift exchange… We will also play some other games and have some fellowship and just hang out and meet new people,” Dalton said, via email, about the Christmas party.

Earlier, the Friendsgiving breakfast went very well, according to Dalton. She also said that FCA is planning to do a Hot Chocolate on the Trail soon, when the weather starts to get colder.

So far this year, FCA has been coming along pretty well according to sponsor Connor Bradley.

“It’s been really good this year,” Bradley said. “I think it’s been really cool to see the students are willing to wake up early and come in for the meetings whether it’s on Tuesdays or Fridays. It’s a really great group of kids.”