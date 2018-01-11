Superintendent prepares for inclement weather tonight, continues technology expansion

Close Senior Leonard Cahya packs up his instrument after Symphony Orchestra rehearsal. Cahya said that having the extra time in the morning when there are delays help him relax in preparation for the rest of the day. Nyssa Qiao Nyssa Qiao Senior Leonard Cahya packs up his instrument after Symphony Orchestra rehearsal. Cahya said that having the extra time in the morning when there are delays help him relax in preparation for the rest of the day.

Associate Superintendent Roger McMichael said the district is preparing in case tomorrow morning’s weather warrants a two hour delay or school cancellation.

“It happened to be that tomorrow morning’s prediction is not very good, and so we will have staff out on the roads early in the morning, 3 a.m., and as will all school districts in Hamilton County. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that and by not later than 5:30 a.m., if there’s any decision to be made relative to closing or delaying school, we’ll make that decision and then send that out through the media,” McMichael said. “Tomorrow morning may be the first time this year that we face this situation.”

Senior Leonard Cahya said he thinks delays are beneficial for students.

“I really enjoy having the extra time to relax and prepare better for the school day,” Cahya said.

Assistant Superintendent Amy Dudley said the district plans to continue with their ongoing plans to implement technology in schools. McMichael said the district plans to sell about $8 million worth in bonds in early 2018, $2 million of which to support the technology initiative in addition to the current available funds and $4 million used towards facility repairs here.

Dudley said that there was no new information regarding Superintendent Nicholas Wahl’s administrative leave.

Read more about the benefits of starting school at a later time in the Aug. 15, 2017 issue of the HiLite. https://hilite.org/51455/print-2/waking-up-is-hard-to-do/