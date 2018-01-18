Goalball Club will not meet within next three weeks

Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, talks with Alexandra Lawburg ‘17, former Goalball Club member and alumna, about club developments. Sanchez said the club has been working on drills and improving its skills as a team.​

According to Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, there are no planned meetings for the near future.

“I’m not sure yet what I want to do second semester because it’s my first year leading and planning, so I’m still trying to figure some things out,” Sanchez said.

Like last semester, Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano said via email, he is busy with district work, which is one reason why Goalball Club will not have a meeting quite yet.

He said, “Because of my work load in the district, we will be a little delayed starting the year.”