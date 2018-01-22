Media center to prepare for Frankenstein event

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, looks at her planner for all the upcoming events. "We're getting into the swing of things after a long break," Ramos said.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is for a state program.

“It’s a state initiative called ‘One Book One School’ and it celebrates the book Frankenstein,” Ramos said.

Ramos also said the media center aides have helped to put up a display to promote the reading of Frankenstein.

She said, “I just recently got the grant for the Frankenstein project so all of that stuff we need is sitting in my office.”

According to Anna Fagin, student aide and senior, the media center is planning to keep the Frankenstein display up all year and customize it for different seasons.

“I read (Frankenstein) in my sophomore year. I remember really liking it because Mary Shelley, the author, had a lot of influence on novels and that’s something to treasure.”