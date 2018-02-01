Goalball Club plans to make portable court

Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, tapes down a temporary court. Sanchez said because it takes too long to set up and take down the court every meeting, he is working on a portable court design.

According to Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, he has been trying to create a portable goalball court.

Sanchez said, “Last year, we would have to tape down the ropes, and that would easily take 10 to 15 minutes to set up and take down, but I’ve been looking into ways to tape mats with the ropes and be able to go to any location and unload it and be able to play.”

Meanwhile, Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano said he has received a request to start a Goalball Club at Carmel Middle School at the beginning of the year.

“I’ve have been thinking about trying to combine the clubs in some way or at least to have days that the two clubs might meet to compete with each other,” he said.

As a result, Sanchez said he does not know when the Goalball Club will meet next, but he said it will hopefully be soon.