Winter Cheerleading to cheer at boys basketball away game on Feb. 9.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The boys’ basketball game will take place at Hamilton Southeastern High School on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. In preparation for the game, the team worked on keeping a positive attitude both on and off the court.

Cheerleader and junior Kimsey Kelley said, “We really focus on having a positive attitude on and off the court. It’s important for us to cheer for our (basketball players) with encouragement even if we’re having a rough game.”

Head Coach Deanna Browning said her goal is to have her cheerleaders represent the school well. Browning also has expectations for the team’s behavior during basketball games, “I expect the cheerleaders to be engaged in both the game and the crowd. That means watching the game, reacting to the excitement and engaging with the fans,” Browning said.

Kelley said she first started cheering because she wants to be involved and support her school. Kelley said, “I cheer because it’s important to me to support my school and be involved in as many ways as possible. I also find cheer to be a very difficult sport that is sometimes overlooked. So, showing off what we work on (each week) with my teammates makes me very proud to be apart of the team.

Related: https://myccs.ccs.k12.in.us/chs/cheerleading