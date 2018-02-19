School to operate on ‘a normal schedule’ on Tuesday with ‘enhanced security plans in place’

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Amy Dudley and Roger McMichael, interim superintendents of Carmel Clay Schools, informed parents via email on Feb. 19 about recent social media threats and the measures taken against these threats. According to Dudley and McMichael, school will operate on a “normal schedule on Tuesday,” with “enhanced security plans in place which will include additional police officers joining our four high school Carmel Police Student Resource Officers.”

Students in the Transition to College Program (TCP) also received an email from Assistant Principal Brooke Watkins reminding them to show their TCP IDs when entering and leaving the building during release periods, to report directly to the media center and to limit their time in the hallways to passing periods. In addition, the Carmel Café will be off limits during release periods and lunch due to a lack of adult supervision.

This is in retaliation to a new threat that surfaced on the social media app Snapchat of an alleged school shooting on Tuesday.

Dudley and McMichael’s message can be found here, on the CCS twitter.

Watkins’ message to TCP students is quoted below.