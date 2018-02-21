Higher Education: Students, Teacher Reflect on Impact of College on Employment

In current times, it seems like the emphasis on higher education is greater than ever — the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce predicted that at least 65 percent of jobs by 2020 will require some form of higher education after high school. At first glance, this statistic seems to indicate that college graduates will have a significant advantage in the workforce. Yet this is not necessarily the case; a study released by the Associated Press revealed about 53.6 percent of college graduates with a bachelor’s degree remained either unemployed or underemployed, where the individual is working at a job far below their skill set.

AP Macroeconomics teacher Dan Bates said this is possibly because current generations are more comfortable with being unemployed after college as they search for jobs.

Bates said, “The (new generation of) adults don’t worry about (finding a job) as much. They don’t hesitate to live at home when they get out of college (instead of looking) for a job. So from about the (1980s) on, by around the time they’re 30, college graduates will have had 7 different jobs. Whereas, 50 years ago and before, people just stayed (in the same job).”

However, Bates said, this also means that current generations should not be concerned about being unable to join the workforce, as the current unemployment rate for college graduates is disproportionately high due to the amount of people who are simply in between jobs as opposed to permanently jobless.

“They’re in flocks, looking around for jobs. You get what’s called frictional unemployment as they’re in between jobs, and it shoots up the unemployment rate as a result of that.”

