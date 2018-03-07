Media center to host coast guard water safety presentation

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, looks at her planner for all the upcoming events. "We're getting into the swing of things after a long break," Ramos said. "I've got a lot of events planned for this semester of the school year."

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center will host a coast guard water safety presentation.

“We’re going into spring break and we are aware that a lot of people go to the beach over break. We wanted to have this presentation to remind the students to stay safe in the water,” Ramos said.

The presentation will take place this Thursday and Friday in the media center.

Additionally, the media center will continue it’s Frankenstein event.

“Each kind of holiday we’ll be changing the Frankenstein display to fit whatever’s happening,” said Anna Fagin, media center aide and senior. “We’ll be changing to do something spring break themed.”

Ramos said that she will be going into English classrooms in hopes of getting more students to participate.

Ramos said, “I really want this to be a school-wide event. Frankenstein is such a good book and I want everyone to be able to enjoy it.”