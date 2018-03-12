Goalball Club continues with plans to make court portable
March 12, 2018
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
According to Robert Sanchez, Goalball Club president and sophomore, he is still trying to create a portable goalball court due to the fact that it takes too long to set up before playing and take down after the game.
Sanchez said, “I have not talked to Mr. Romano yet because I first wanted to finish the design, so I could show (the design) to him.”
Meanwhile, Goalball Club sponsor Dave Romano said he is still starting up a club at Carmel Middle School.
“I am trying to work on how I could combine the two clubs in some way, but it’s coming along,” Romano said.0
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.