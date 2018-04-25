French Club to open cooking class to language students on May 20

Alexis O’Brien, vice president and senior, explains the situation of interest in French Club. She said one thing to improve for next year is organization in terms of who is participating in which events.

Though French Club’s cooking class with Chef Sentissi, a Moroccan chef, was cancelled due to a lack of interest, according to sponsor Lisa Carroll, French Club officers decided to allow students outside of French Club to experience the class.

President and junior Kelly Xiang said, “The Moroccan Cooking Class I mentioned some time earlier is finally taking off. We’ve talked to the chef and we’re planning to host it on May 20. It’s going to be our final activity for the year and we’re actually going to open it up to all the language classes so those who are not enrolled in French but want to experience a foreign cultural experience can participate as well.”

Xiang said that she still needs to get the approval from cooking class teachers for use of equipment and space.

Xiang is proud of what the French Club accomplished. However, some difficulties over the year such as lack of interest and disorganization frustrated French Club’s activities, and she seeks a better version of French Club for next year.

“As far as improvements go, scheduling and planning can be improved. I’m lucky enough to have officers who are responsible and on top of all their tasks, but we do run into conflicts when we do not know how many people will sign up for an activity or how many will actually show up to an activity, and so on,” Xiang said. “From that we have to plan accordingly, and it sometimes turns out to us making last-minute decisions. Otherwise, I’m really looking forward to new year’s French Club.”

