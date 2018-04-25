K-8 Mentors to continue meeting kids until end of school year

K-8 Mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher is working at her desk during her SRT. She said the mentors will continue to leave the school on Gold Days to mentor their assigned students.

K-8 Mentors will continue to meet with their assigned mentees from Carmel elementary and middle schools until the end of the school year. According to K-8 Mentoring sponsor Robin Pletcher, next year’s mentors have already been decided.

“I need to be able to know that (the mentors) are responsible and reliable and that I can trust them being out of the building for that G3 period,” she said.

Mentor and senior Breana Davis said, “I had a friend who did it last year, and throughout the entire year she kept telling me about it…She was telling me a lot about the program and it just sounded really neat.”

Even though she is graduating this year, Davis said she would like to keep in touch with her mentees.