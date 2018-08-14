Media center to prepare for smart device event
September 10, 2018
According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is preparing for it’s upcoming event in partnership with the Carmel Clay Public Library (CCPL) for Digital Citizens Week.
“This week is Digital Citizens Week,” Ramos said. “It’s about smart living with smart devices.”
According to Ramos, CCPL will be hosting an event on Wednesday with three different speakers all talking about ways people can live in a digital environment.
Ben Ring, media center aide and junior, said he believes that digital and social media safety is a very important.
Ring said, “Especially in an age where everything is online, it’s really important to educate people on the effects and uses of the internet.”
Ramos said that the media center will also be continuing its goal of supporting curriculum.
“This year, I want to really be on top of things and meet with all the department staffs so we can work together to help students learn better.”
Ramos said she believes that the media center is a very important to students.
“We have so many resources here and I want students to learn how to take advantage of them to help further their academic careers,” Ramos said.
Ring said he agreed.
Ring said, “I never knew how good our collection here at CHS was. And especially with all of our equipment such as the laminators and the databases online, our media center is really great.” By Karen Zhang
