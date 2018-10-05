Creative Writing Club arranged to meet Oct. 31

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Creative Writing Club is having its second meeting of the year on Oct. 31, in room E131. They will be hanging locker signs, and participating in a given writing prompt.

Last meeting was on Sept. 26th. They did a Care to Share which club member Kierstyn Hubbard described as her favorite part because, “everyone could share their work in a safe, supportive space.”

Club sponsor Danielle Jansen has been quoted saying that, “The club provides an atmosphere where students of lots of different groups, and backgrounds can share their love of writing and do so in a comfortable setting that is fun and student lead.” This statement is so far backed up by Hubbard’s experience with the club so far.

She states when asked about her future plans regarding the club, “I am staying in Creative Writing Club because I love to write and I really enjoy sharing my passion with other people who feel the same way. I also sometimes get inspiration for new poems or ideas when we meet.” This seems to be a common theme surrounding the club’s members.

The next meeting as planned is on Oct. 31st, the day of Halloween, and Hubbard said it was safe to say there will be some Halloween themes thrown into the meeting, and so if you want to try out Creative Writing Club and have the chance at writing some spooky stories, make sure to check it out in room E131 after school!