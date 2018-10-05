Design for CHS to begin planning new service projects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Design for CHS had their first meeting following the call-out meeting on Oct. 16 where they brainstormed new service project ideas.

According to club sponsor Laura Moore, Design for CHS members are currently deciding what projects to move forward with out of the six they currently have available.

Hannah Na, club member and junior, said that she is particularly excited about the Hands on Education project Design for CHS will be doing this year.

“I am excited for Hands on Education and that’s a program for teaching IPS attending children about science and experiments,” Na said.

According to Na, Design for CHS will also be trying a new service project this year concerning nursing homes, something they haven’t done in the past.