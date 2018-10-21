Media center to host WW1 gallery walk

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, looks through her calendar of events. “The media center is always busy,” Ramos said. “We have to stay organized and be on top of things.

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center is preparing for the upcoming gallery walks that will honor Indiana veterans.

“Gray Martens actually came up to me with this idea,” Ramos said. “He wanted to have a poppy for every single Indiana soldier who fought in WW1.”

According to Ramos, CCPL will be hosting the gallery walk during the week of Nov. 5.

“We will be doing a collaboration with the art department, the social studies department and Gray’s mother will be painting a poppy that we will auction off during the gallery walk. Finally, veterans will also be able to walk through it.”

Ben Ring, media center aide and junior, said he believes the events the media center hosts are very helpful.

Ring said, “The media center is a really good resource. And especially with all of our equipment such as the laminators and the databases online, our media center is really great (for learning).” By Karen Zhang