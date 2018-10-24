Cabinet plans car wash, Trick-or-Treat for Riley, grateful for participation in September events

Dawson Cockerham, Cabinet member and senior, raises his House group sign at the first House meeting on September 7. According to Wolff, at the next meeting on Oct. 10, House members will brainstorm activities and themes for Trick-or-Treat for Riley.

Dawson Cockerham, Cabinet member and senior, raises his House group sign at the first House meeting on September 7. According to Wolff, at the next meeting on Oct. 10, House members will brainstorm activities and themes for Trick-or-Treat for Riley.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to Speaker of the House Neil-Walker Simmons, from 12 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 and 7, Cabinet will wash cars outside Door 9 in exchange for donations, all of which will go to Riley Children’s Hospital.

“It’s pretty self-explanatory: your standard car wash outside the school,” Cabinet sponsor Sarah Wolff said. “We moved the car wash–it used to be September–to October to spread out our programming a little bit.”

After the car wash, both Simmons and Wolff said Cabinet will begin planning for one of its largest community outreach events: Trick-or-Treat for Riley. House members will meet with their Cabinet leaders on Oct. 10 to plan activities and themes for their respective House groups.

In addition, Cabinet members have been reflecting on the two September events, FT5K Color Run/Walk and Tailgate for Life. Wolff specifically said the attendance for the FT5K Color Run/Walk has not hit its peak yet and said the numbers are still increasing.

Simmons said, “Both September events were a huge success. (We had) great attendance at both. Thank you to everyone who came out!”