TEDx to host event on Nov. 4 for conference speakers

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, talks to her friends in the performing arts hallway on Oct. 31. Oh said she is excited about the speakers’ event on Nov. 4 as she hopes it will give the speakers an opportunity to talk to one another in a relaxed environment.

Rhea Acharya
November 8, 2018
According to Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, the club will host an event on Nov. 4 to help prepare speakers for the club’s upcoming conference scheduled for Dec. 1. The speakers’ event, which is only for those who will be speaking at the conference and members of the club’s speakers’ committee, will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m in one of the book club rooms at the Carmel Clay Public Library.
Oh said, “It’s not really a dress rehearsal or anything, but we are asking people to bring in outlines of their ideas and to talk (their idea) out with other people who are in the same boat as them to make it even better.”
All of the speakers’ ideas are based on the conference’s central theme “In a New Light,” which was also the key theme for the spring mini-conference the club hosted.
According to Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher, the other club members, such as those in charge of food and drinks or break activities, are also fine-tuning their own aspects of the conference.
Hargrove said, “Right now, it is all (preparation) still. All the committees are working to secure things for Dec. 1.” By Rhea Acharya
